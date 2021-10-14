Communal Violence Erupts During Durga Puja In Bangladesh, 3 Killed, 60 Injured

NET Web

At least three people were killed and 60 injured in communal during Durga Puja Celebrations in Bangladesh.

The injured include journalists, police personnel, and common people in Chandpur’s Hajiganj Upazila during the violence that took place on October 14, Wednesday.

In Cumilla, a group of religious extremists also clashed with police injuring around 50 people in Nanua Dighirpar after a rumour of “demeaning the Holy Quran” at Puja Mandap started making rounds.

Police reached the Puja venue when a mob started gathering here at around 9 am. To minimise confrontation, the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police held a meeting with the local Hindu community around 10 a.m.

The mob started attacking around 10.30 a.m. when the meeting was still in progress.

Three incidents of attack have been confirmed by police in Banshkhali’s Chambal area, Kali Mandir municipality and Karnaphuli Upazila.

Several temples were also vandalised in Kurigram’s Ullipur Upazila.

Section 144 is now in effect in Hajiganj and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has been deployed.

Local sources have informed that two platoons of BGB troops are currently deployed in Hathazari and Banshkhali Upazila each. One each in Patiya, Sitakunda, Fatikchhari and Chandanish Upazilas.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has warned that those involved will be brought to justice.

“It’s an act of evil communal force, and those who attack Hindu temples won’t be spared either, even if they belong to any party,” said Obaidul Quader while addressing Mahastami.