Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Oversees Breakthrough Blast Of Sela Tunnel

NET Web Desk

The under-construction Sela Tunnel located in the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh is set to play an important role in enhancing the national security and socio-economic development of the region. The breakthrough blast of the main tube took place on Thursday, October 14th which was overseen by Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh.

Perched at an altitude of 13,800 ft, Sela pass on the 317 km long Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) road that connects West Kameng, East Kameng, and Tawang districts of Arunachal Pradesh to the rest of the country. Most importantly it reduces travel time and provides all-weather connectivity to strategically located Tawang.

Lauding the efforts of BRO Defence Minister Rajnath Singh appreciated it strengthening border infrastructure by building roads, bridges, tunnels, etc at high altitudes for enhanced operational readiness, and tourism in remote areas.

Apart from presiding over the breakthrough blast event of the Sela Tunnel via video conferencing, Singh also flagged off a motorcycle expedition in New Delhi organised by BRO.

Seventy-five riders from BRO, including Indian Army and General Reserve Engineer Force personnel, will cover approximately 20,000 km over the next 75 days.