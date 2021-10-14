Demand For Bifurcation Of Meghalaya Gathers Momentum Ahead Of By-Elections

NET Bureau

As dates for by-polls in Meghalaya gets closer the demand for a bifurcation of Meghalaya is getting louder as well. A considerable amount of political buzz is revolving around dividing Meghalaya based on the state’s ethnic milieu- Khasis and Garos.

According to a report in The Hindu, On October 12 The Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) and The Garo Hills State Movement Committee formed a panel for demarcating boundaries of the new proposed states that Meghalaya is to be divided into.

The development becomes significant with HSPDP being a part of the National People’s Party-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government that came into power in 2018.

When HSPDP’s president K.P. Panngmalang was asked about the new developments he replied that the exercise was meant to clearly define and demarcate the boundaries of the separate state to be created for the Khasi-Jaitias and the Garos so that problems do not arise.

The HSPDP and GHSMC (a conglomerate of Seven Garo organisations and a political party named Garo National Council) decided to jointly espouse the bifurcation of Meghalaya.