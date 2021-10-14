Dr. Manmohan Singh’s Condition Stable: AIIMS

NET Web Desk

Former Prime minister Manmohan Singh’s condition according to doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is stable. Singh, now 89, was admitted to the hospital in Delhi for evaluation of fever on Wednesday and is under the observation of doctors.

“I wish a speedy recovery to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. May God grant him good health,” Union minister Hardeep Puri tweeted.

The Congress party also posted a tweet on its official handle, wishing former PM good health and speedy recovery.

Singh had earlier been admitted to AIIMS after testing positive for Covid-19 in April this year. The two-time Prime minister marked his birthday on September 26.

Last year too, the widely renowned economist was admitted at AIIMS after complaining of uneasiness.