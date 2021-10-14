Manipur: Assam Rifles Conducts Skill Development Programme For Former Militants

NET Web Desk

The Assam Rifles on Wednesday, October 13 launched a skill development programme for militants under the Suspension of Operation agreement with the state and central government. Its objective is to provide skill-based training to militants to rehabilitate them into the mainstream.

Major General Alok Naresh, Inspector General Assam Rifles (South), inaugurated a skill development center at the designated camp of the Zomi Organization (ZRO)/Zomi Revolutionary Army (ZRA) in New Teikot in Manipur’s Churachandpur district to commemorate the occasion.

ZRO/ZRA was the first militant group to signed the Suspension of Operation (SoO) in 2005.

The training according to Assam Rifles, will be conducted as a 30-day program phase-wise. The first phase consists of sewing, carpentry, and Information technology.

The first ZRA’s SoO camp, ‘Muvanlai Camp’ was formed in New Teikot on September 17, 2010, following the Tripartite Agreement.

The inhabitants of the camp work in maintenance and organic farming including, pisciculture, paddy farming, and other kinds of organic farming.