NET Web Desk

The quake of 3.3 magnitude hit around 11.06 a.m. with its epicenter in the Lakhimpur district, according to officials.

No reports of any loss to life and property so far, police informed.

According to Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Deputy Director Sanjay O’ Neil Shaw, the earthquake occurred at Latitude 27.35 North and Longitude 94.19 East at a depth of 10 km.