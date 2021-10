NET Web Desk

A joint operation conducted by Army and police led to the capture of a National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah faction(NSCN-IM) militant in upper Assam’s Tinsukia district near Tinkopani Reserve Forest.

A combined team of the Army’s Red Shield Division under Spear corps and police began operation in the area on Tuesday.

Items seized from his possession include one pistol with three rounds of ammunition, a detonator, and 250 gm of explosives.