Tripura: IPFT And TIPRA Motha To Meet On ‘Tipraland’ Issue

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

In a political development in Tripura, the Indigenous People’s Front Of Tripura has agreed to touch base with TIPRA Motha on the demand for a Tipraland. The alliance partner of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led govt in Tripura will sit with ‘The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance’ or Tipra Motha on October 16yh.

Mevar Kumar Jamatia, the general secretary of IPFT and Tribal Welfare minister sent a letter to the chairman, president, and general secretary of the ruling TIPRA Motha in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council inviting them for the talks.

“It is our immense pleasure to inform all like minded Political parties, NGOs, individual that IPFT has decided to form a Joint Movement Committee for full-fledged Statehood demand (TIPRALAND) and NRC to safeguard the native Indigenous peoples of Tripura,” the letter read.

TIPRA chairman and member of district council (MDC) Pradyot Kishore Debbarman is likely to attend this meeting.

Pradyot in social media wrote, “For the sake of thansa and despite my health, I will attend for the sake of my people. We have to put our peoples’ interest above personal and party interest! And we won’t compromise on our aims and objective as long as I am there #TIPRA #Thansa”.

Party leaders reported that the chairman Pradyot, president Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhwal and other leaders will attend this meeting on October 16th at noon.