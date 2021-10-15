Arunachal Pradesh CM & Governor Greets Sajolang Community On ‘Chindang’

NET Web Desk

On Friday, October 15, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu, and Governor – B.D. Mishra extended their best wishes to the Sajolang Community on the auspicious occasion of ‘Chindang’.

The word ‘Chindang’ means offering to the Almighty in a ritualistic manner, thereby praying for the well being of the community.

Chindang is an agriculture-based festival celebrated after the harvest by offering prayers and performing several rituals. The offerings are made to the mountains, rivers, Sun and Moon to seek their blessings for the well-being of humankind and for good harvest.

The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed his best greetings for the community, hoping for abundant blessings into their lives.

“A very warm greetings to brothers and sisters of Sajolang community celebrating the auspicious #Chindang festival. I join Sajolang community in offering prayers to the Almighty for welfare of mankind, prosperity, good harvest and happiness.” – tweeted the CM.

Besides, the Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig. B.D. Mishra has also extended his best wishes to the community through a press release.

He expressed his hope that the festivity will usher-in good harvest, prosperity, and happiness for all.

In his festival message, the Governor said that indigenous festivals in the state have always brought the people closer to nature, thereby seeking gifts from the nature.

The indigenous communities offer prayers to resist the evil spirits from entering their villages. Meanwhile, the villagers also pray for prevention of harm coming to the domestic animals, which are the source of their livelihood support system, he said.

The Governor further expressed his gratitude for indigenous communities, who are still maintaining the age-old practice of taking care of the environment for themselves and for the future generation as well.

He added that festivals like Chindang are the medium through which rich traditions of the state are preserved, protected and propagated.