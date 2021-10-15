Bollywood Director Priyadarshan To Attend ‘Sikkim Global Film Festival’ As Special Guest

NET Web Desk

Veteran filmmaker, popularly known as maker of ‘contemporary comedies’ Priyadarshan will attend the ‘Sikkim Global Film Festival, which will be held on December 10.

The ace filmmaker has accepted the official invitation to attend the film festival, as confirmed by the Sikkim Film Promotion Board (SFPB) Chairman Pooja Sharma.

Priyadarshan has single-handedly given Hindi film fans a number of comedies including – Hera Pheri, Hulchul, Bhagam Bhag, Malamaal Weekly, Chup Chup Ke, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Khatta Meetha and others.

To be held from December 10-14, the second edition of Sikkim Global Film Festival will include – investors’ meet for producers, technical sessions with national and regional-level film experts, cultural programmes, art performances, fashion show and cultural exhibition.

The festival will also have competitions in different categories like tribal and regional films, short films, minute-long vid­eos on global peace and five minutes-long videos on battling the pandemic.

Besides, the last date for submission of entries in the competitive sections is November 15 and those interested can register by logging on to http://www.sikkimfilmboard.org