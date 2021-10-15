COVID-19 Tests : Mizoram Issues Revised Covid Testing Guidelines For Entry Points

NET Web Desk

The Mizoram Government has issued revised COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for COVID-19 tests at entry-points of the state.

This decision has been undertaken based on recommendations from the State Level Expert Team on COVID-19 Management.

According to the revised order, screening will be conducted at Entry Points and Quarantine. All the entrants to Mizoram shall fulfill the formalities prescribed by Home Department, and shall also be screened for COVID-19 at the entry screening points with RAgT for COVID-19, and need to produce required documents such as –

Negative RT-PCR/TrueNat/CBNAAT test report for COVID-19 issued by a recognized laboratory within 72 hours prior to the time of entry OR

Certificate of Vaccination (downloaded from Cowin portal) for full-dose Covid vaccination taken at least 15 days before the date of entry. OR

Certificate of discharge from Home Isolation or Covid Care facility issued by the competent authority within 3 months prior to the date of entry.

Persons having these certificates shall monitor themselves for any symptom of COVID-19 for 7 days, while strictly following the CAB.

However, no symptomatic entrant shall be exempted from RAgT screening, even if he/she produces any of the aforementioned certificates.

Besides, all persons tested positive shall be isolated/treated as per existing COVID-19 management protocol.

The notification further states that asymptomatic persons tested negative with RAgT may not be quarantined, but should follow COVID Appropriate Behavior (CAB).

Whereas, symptomatic person tested negative with RAgT shall be tested with RT-PCR/TrueNat and shall be quarantined for a period of 5 days.

Even if he/she is found negative in such a test, the individual will be tested again with RT-PCR/TrueNat after the said 5 days.

The notification further urged individuals to monitor themselves, and strictly follow CAB such as – social distancing, proper wearing of face-mask covering mouth and nose, hand hygiene, and watch out for any of the Covid-19 symptoms, like – fever, cough, loss of taste/smell, sore throat/throat irritation, malaise/weakness, body ache/headache, gastro-intestinal upset, diarrhoea, dizziness, anorexia/nausea/vomiting, shortness of breath/breathlessness.

Such individuals have also been asked to seek advice from the CMO/MO concerned through the Helpline at telephone Nos. 102/ 0389 2323336/ 0389 2322336/ 0389 2318336.