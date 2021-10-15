Heroin Worth Over Rs 37 Lakh Seized In Mizoram, 1 Held

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against smuggling activities, the Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles detained an individual, and recovered 7 soap cases of Heroin No. 4 worth Rs 37,20,000 on October 15.

Based on specific units, the joint operation was carried out in the General Area Zotlang-Khankawn Road by a team of 8 Assam Rifles and 2 Assam Rifles.

Meanwhile, the detained along with seized contraband substances have been handed over to Champhai Police Station, District Champhai for further legal proceedings.

It’s worth mentioning that ongoing smuggling of Heroin No 4 is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar Border.

However, Assam Rifles – rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have continued their efforts against the smuggling activities across the state.