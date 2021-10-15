Kangpokpi Gun Attack Incident : Manipur CM Announces Rs 5 Lakh Cash Reward For Information On Militants

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh announced a cash reward worth Rs 5 lakh for individuals, who can provide information on whereabouts of accused involved in the gun attack at B Gamnom village, Kangpokpi district.

This announcement was done during the launching function of ‘CM’s Health for All’ initiative, an effort to deliver door-to-door health screening across the state.

According to the Manipur CM, killing innocent people, including a minor is an inhuman act, and the government will not spare the accused involved in this grievous killing.

It is pertinent to note that suspected Kuki militants opened indiscriminate fire on a crowd in B Gamnom area of ​​Kangpokpi district.

In the firing, two villagers, including the village chief of MP Khullen, died on the spot. Later, police also recovered two more bodies in the vicinity of the village with bullet injuries. A two-year-old boy was among the injured.

If reports are taken into account, people gathered in Gamnom village for the last rites of two militants killed by the security forces when they were been fired upon.

Since then, a massive search operation has been launched by the state police and central security forces to nab these attackers.