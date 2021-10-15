Luke Kenny, Alobo Naga To Act As Judges For 13th Music Awards Of Nagaland

NET Web Desk

The 13th edition of the Music Awards of Nagaland (MAN) 2021 ceremony is going to be held on October 16 at RCEMPA in Jotsoma from 5:00 p.m.

Artists to be performing include renowned Atso Chasie, Colored Keys, Kekhrie Ringa, Keneisenuo Sorhie, Mengu Suokhrie and Thejangunuo.

18 different categories of awards to be given away including a new category for Lifetime Achievement.

For the event, Minister of Higher and Technical Education Tribal Affairs, Nagaland, Temjen Imna Along would will be present, and Zuchobeni Tungoe, Femina Miss India Nagaland 2020 would be the MC.

The panel of judges includes actor, film director Luke Kenny, Alobo Naga, award a winning artiste with over 20+ years in the music industry, Bethel Tsuzu, a pianist, entrepreneur, who worked under legendary violinist Dr. L Subramaniam and Kavita Krishnamurthy.

Judges for Best Music Video are Rebecca Changkija Sema, Proprietor and advisory Panel member at Censor Board, Mumbai. Shiraz Henry, Bollywood film writer and Director & Jutikaa Mahanta, Media and Marketing expert.