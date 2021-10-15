Manipur Cricket Board Announces Senior Women Team For ‘One-Day Tournament’

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Senior Women Team, incorporating of 26 players is all set to participate in the Senior Women One Day Tournament 2021-22, which will be held at Kolkata.

Announced by the Manipur Cricket Association, the senior women team will be led by all-rounder Ganga Devi Waikhom.

Besides, Chingkheileima Chanu Mangsatabam will serve as the Vice-Captain or Deputy.

The team will be supported by coaches – Pushpanjali Banerjee, and Namoijam Lokeshwar.

Besides, Ritu Dhrub and Jasika Karam will support the team as Fielding Coach and Trainer respectively.

Sanahanbi Okram will support the team as Physio, while Aribam Homeshwor Sharma will serve the team as its Manager.

Apart from Ganga Devi Waikhom and Mangsatabam, the other players of the squad are – Angom Manimacha Chanu, Brahmacharimayum Seterny Devi, Chingangbam Binomala Chanu, Haorungbam Kiranbala Chanu, Irengbam Shelina Chanu, Keisham Kalpana Devi, Keithellakpam Meri, Khoibam Bunty Devi, Koijam Ranjitakumari Devi, Laishram Lingthoingambi Chanu, Laishram Niruka Devi, Loidangton Devi Thokchom, Ningthoujam Monica Devi, Niruta Thoudam, Rajkumari Lingthoingambi Devi, Singam Rebika Devi, Thoudam Mangalsana and Yambem Milan Chanu.