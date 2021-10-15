Manipur: NPF Functionaries From 43-Phungyar Constituency Resigns, Will Back BJP Candidate

NET Web Desk

12 functionaries of Naga People’s Front(NPF) submitted their resignation from active and primary memberships of the party to the Working President of Divisional Unit, Ukhrul.

All of them belonged to 43-Phungyar Assembly Constituency.

They stated that being active members for many years, it was their time to make the hardest decision as they have borne the burden long enough.

“In spite of our indubitable love for the NPF as a political party, we could not gather any legitimate point to compromise whatsoever when the real builders who invested all theirs in building the house were compelled to be mere spectators and were treated outsiders by the elected representative. This was firmly established time and again when the representative gave such a vapid and discriminatory attitude towards the party men who had laid the foundation of the party sweating their blood”, they added.

The 12 functionaries then expressed their support to Hopingson A Shimray, an intending candidate from the BJP party for the 43-Phungyar (ST) AC in the upcoming Manipur Legislative Assembly election in 2022.

Solidifying their stance, the NPF functionaries were of the opinion that Hopingson A Shimray is the most qualified for the 43-Phungyar (ST) AC seat.