Nagaland : Act Of Kindness To Organize Art & Music Festival ‘Magnus Opus VII 2021’

NET Web Desk

The Act Of Kindness (AOK) Society is all set to organize its 7th edition of Magnum Opus 2021 – a yearly art and music festival, which will be held on October 23 & 25.

To be organized through an online and offline live event mode, Magnum Opus VII 2021 commemorates the ‘International Artist Day’ which falls on October 25.

Its main objective is to encourage local artists and musicians from across the state to showcase their talents.

The Magnum Opus 2021 will also conduct painting competition through an offline mode, under the theme ‘Naga folklore’, which will be managed by Artsy Naga. It further informed that stretched canvas would be provided at the Artsy Naga School of Fine Arts.

It would also include poetry competition. Along with the first and second prize winners of the competition, the best 10 artists will get an opportunity to participate in mural and stone painting competitions, which will be held in Senapati district, Manipur.

Organizers also informed that original song competition will be held online, and the winner will be awarded with a cash prize of Rs 10000. He/she will also receive an opportunity to sign an audio contract with music records, and video contract with Richa Productions.

The festival will also incorporate of photography contest and art demonstrations, which will be conducted through online and offline modes respectively.

On he last day, i.e., on October 25, audiences will witness the launch of short folk story “The Sky Bride & Other Tales Retold” by Tialila Kikon.