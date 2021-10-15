Nagaland To Host South Asian Cross Country Championship 2022

NET Web Desk

On Friday, October 15, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has allotted the South Asian Cross Country Championship (SACCC) 2022 to Nagaland.

Scheduled to be held at Kohima in January 2022, top athletes from the eight south Asian countries – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Maldives will participate in the event.

This news has been confirmed by the Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio through his official Twitter handle. He further expressed his gratitude for Abu Metha – the Associate Vicee-President of AFI for his constant support to put the state into global attention.

“Happy to announce that India will host the South Asian Cross Country Championships in Nagaland. Grateful to South Asian Athletics Federation & Athletics Federation of India @afiindia. Special appreciation to SAAF President Dr. Lalit Bhanot for his support, and well done @abumetha” – tweeted by the CM.

Abu Metha has also confirmed the news through his official Twitter handle and termed the decision as a historic landmark, marking a new journey to the sporting future of Nagaland. “What a historic landmark!This is significant & signals a new journey in our sporting future. Exemplifies the newfound ambition of YoungNagaMinds. TheSkyIsTheLimit. #TogetherWeCan. Nation Building & National Integration through Sport. ThankYou @Neiphiu_Rio @afiindia @Adille1” – tweeted Metha.

Six men’s team and 4 women’s team from each country will represent their nation.

Besides, capacity building programmes for athletic coaches from Nagaland will commence from next week, which will be headed by Head Coach of AFI and Head Coach of Team India (Athletics) at Tokyo Olympics, P. Radhakrishnan Nair.

Its worth mentioning that AFI has also allotted the 56th National Cross Country Championships 2022 to Nagaland. This will be the first-ever national athletic event which will be hosted in the state.

Earlier, Metha have written a letter to the Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, elaborating significant approaches and strategies to promote sports in the state.

He further added that Assam and Manipur have already hosted the National Games and Meghalaya is preparing to host the next edition.

Besides, Metha have also stated that Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and others have taken positive steps towards sports development.

He therefore suggested the state government to make serious efforts for hosting the National Games and other sporting events to encourage the youths of the state.