Security Forces Seize Ammunitions From Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Nagaland; Detains NSCN Cadres

NET Web Desk

In a counter-insurgency operation, the Assam Rifles have successfully nabbed five cadres, including four NSCN-K (YA) militants from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Nagaland in the last 72 hours.

The security forces have apprehended three cadres of the banned outfit NSCN-K (YA) from Mon town of Nagaland, and foiled an attempt of carrying out major attacks across the region.

Identified as – Yunah Konyak; Tonpho Konyak alias Aton; and Songam Konyak, all these detained militants are residents of Myanmar.

Based on specific units from local cops, these militants have been detained by troops of the 35 Assam Rifles from the border town of the state.

According to defence officials, Yunah Konyak is a resident of Thela village, while Tonpho Konyak and Songam Konyak hails from Kamka village, and Langkho area of Myanmar.

In another incident, the Indian Army through a joint operation with police detained an NSCN-K (YA) cadre from Miao reserve forest area in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Besides, the security forces have also retrieved a one-point 22mm pistol with live ammunition and warlike stores from his possession.

On the other hand, in a major operation, the security forces of the Red Shield Division under Spear Corps detained an active militant of the insurgent group – NSCN (IM) from Tinsukia district, Assam.

Nabbed near Tinkopani reserve forest in Tinsukia district of Assam, the security forces

Acting on specific inputs, the security forces had launched the joint operation near Tinkopani Reserve forest of the district.

The security forces through the operation have seized a 7.65mm pistol with three rounds, one safety fuse, and a detonator and 250 grams of explosive from the possession of the cadre.