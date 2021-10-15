Sikkim : Former Government Servant Gets ‘Clean Chit’ In Disproportionate Assets Case

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim Vigilance Police recently passed a clean chit to the former Additional Chief Engineer (ACE) of Rural Management Department, CK Basnet in a case related to possession of disproportionate assets registered against him in 2014.

An appeal was filed by Sikkim Vigilance Police in the court of the Special Judge, (PC Act 1988) in Gangtok for the closure of the case, as no incriminating materials or evidences were found against Basnet.

It is pertinent to note that police had filed a suo motu case against him on October 10, 2014.

The complaint was filed on charges of allegedly possessing huge disproportionate assets to his known source of income during the period 1984 to 2002.

During this period, he held different posts as government servant.

The report was also submitted in the matter before the Lokayukta, Sikkim who recommended the immediate closure of this case.

Basnet retired as In-charge Additional Chief Engineer.

Meanwhile, he is currently posted as Additional Director in Sikkim Vigilance Police Department in superannuation.