Sikkim : Former ‘Miss Diva Supranational’ Features With Sunny Leone In PETA Campaign

NET Web Desk

The Miss Diva Supranational 2017, Peden Ongmu Namgyal from Sikkim will feature in a PETA India campaign along with Sunny Leone.

Launched on the occasion of ‘World Animal Day’, on October 4, the campaign ‘I am Animal’ is an organic athleisure label promoted by activist-entrepreneur Kunal Avanti.

Approved and supported by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), Sunny Leone along with her husband Daniel Weber are also investors for the brand.

According to Peden, shoot for the same took place in January 2021 at Kamshet, Pune.

She had previously worked with celebrity designer Manish Malhotra.

The former Miss Diva Supranational has also walked the ramp for Malhotra at Lakme Fashion week.

Meanwhile, the activist-entrepreneur Avanti approached Leone and her husband – Weber with the proposal, convincing the duo with the idea he was trying to move ahead with.

The brand tagline ‘Find your own way’ embodies that there is a right or wrong way to succeed, – stated Avanti.

It is pertinent to note that PETA India focuses primarily on the areas in which the greatest numbers of animals suffer the most.

These include – laboratories, food industry, leather trade, and entertainment businesses.