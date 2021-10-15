War On Drugs : Narcotics Bureau Seizes Contraband, 3 Held

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against drug menace, a team of Narcotics & Affairs of Border (NAB) have apprehended three accused, and seized 50 soap cases of Heroin No 4.

The news has been confirmed by the Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh stated the initiative to nab drug mafias as a major operation under ‘War on Drugs’ Campaign.

He added that after the crackdown intensified against drug mafias, huge cache of contraband substances worth over thousands of crores have been seized by the security forces over the last few years.

Singh informed about the same through his official Twitter handle. “A team of NAB arrested 3 individuals in possession of 50 soap cases of Heroin No 4. As we intensify the crackdown against the drug mafias under the War on Drugs campaign, tonnes of drugs which are worth over thousands of crores have been seized in the last few years.” – tweeted the CM.