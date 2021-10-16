Nagaland : Limainla Imchen Bags ‘Iconic Young Achiever Award 2021’

NET Web Desk

The 31-yr-old Ao Naga woman, Limainla Imchen from Mokokchung district of Nagaland has bagged the ‘Iconic Young Achiever Award 2021’ in the field of Computer Science.

Conferred by the International Center for Excellence in Education (INCEED), the award was presented to Imchen on October 10, 2021.

Currently working as a Lecturer and Research Scholar in Department of Computer Science, Hunan University of Arts and Science (HUAS), China, Imchen is a Programming Language developer, who upskills free tuitions to aspirants not been able to afford expensive education.

She pursued Bachelors in Computer Application from Patkai Christian College. While completed her Masters in Computer Application from Jorhat Engineering College.

Before joining HUAS, Imchen worked as an Associate Software Engineer in the International Business Machines (IBM), Bangalore; and as a lecturer at Patkai Christian College for two years.

However, the journey to attain this success proved to be a bit difficult, as Imchen was encircled with opinions defining Computer Science – a subject delivering very little opportunities.

“When I first chose to study Computer Science, I faced a lot of discouragement from my near and dear ones. They told me there is no scope for people with Computer Science degree in our state” – Imchen told The Morung Express in an exclusive interview.

However, computer programming language – an exceedingly technical subject often considered as a challenging task, that requires logical and methodical approach to solve problems.

This stood as another obstacle for Imchen, as programming was difficult with less books and resources, but she never gave up, and attained a seat to study Masters in Computer Application (MCA) at Assam’s Jorhat Engineering College.

According to Morung Express report, Imchen marked her place into the list of top 30 candidates selected among 1000 students, and the only Naga girl in the MCA Department (Batch 2011-2014).

Imchen added that Naga women must be given equal opportunities in every walks of life, thereby extending them support to attain excellence in both academics and research.