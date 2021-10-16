Arunachal Pradesh: Bugun Liocichla Utsav 2021 Concludes

NET Web Desk

The closing ceremony of Bugun liocichla Utsav -2021 place on October 15th, Friday. The festival commemorates 15 years of the declaration of the bird as a new species. The festival was organised by Singchung Bugun Village Community Reserve (SBVCR) and the Shergaon Forest Division.

The celebration started with the Ceremonial plantation at Bugun Eco-camp and screening of 3 short films – “Bugun and the Liocichla”, “rescue, treatment and safe release of a barking deer in collaboration with the Indian Army & the SBVCR protection team” and the “Forest Song” showcasing the conservation initiatives of the Bugun and Sherdukpen community, prepared by the Shergaon Forest Division and the Green Hub.

Sang Norbu Sarai, Chairman of the BLU – 2021 welcomed all the dignitaries, guests and nature lovers and the general public to the celebration. The aims and objectives of the BLU-2021 was presented by Shri Sange Norbu Phiang, Secretary, SBVCR. The keynote address was delivered by Shri B. Darang, DFO.

Tsetan Chombay, President, YM of BTSM who was Guest of Honour congratulated the Bugun community for being the recipient of both the National award and State Award on ‘Community Conservation’ initiatives. He appreciated the involvement of the whole community in the conservation and protection of the Wildlife and Forests. He also thanked the small team of Forest and the local protection staff numbering 24 in selflessly protecting the 234 SQKMs of EWLS and SBVCR and assured all possible support and assistance.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Guest Rinchin Zomba Merakpa, Zila Parishad Chairperson of West Kameng district highlighted the fact that, Bugun is the only community in Arunachal Pradesh to have a bird species named after it. The critically endangered bird is only one discovered in the state since Independence. The discovery of the bird placed under Schedule I of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 was announced to the world on 11/09/2006. The Chief Guest appreciated the Bugun community and stated the community have been the torchbearer of community conservation in Arunachal Pradesh and practically proved conservation and protection of our natural resources as a source for providing employment opportunities and income generation. The Chief guest later handed over few books for the Bugun Eco –library for the benefit of the children.

D.K. Thongdok, Former Minister, Chairman of TVC and Special Guest assured full participation on behalf of Sherdukpen community in conservation and protection initiatives of the EWLS and SBVCR.

Mokar Riba, ADC Singchung appreciated the team work of the Forest department, SBVCR, Organising committee and the line departments in successfully organising the BLU – 2021. The ADC stated that, as the whole community are wildlife conservationists, no Airguns are reported under Singchung Sub- Division. He assured to provide a Projector for utilization in educational purposes and showcasing the conservation initiatives.

The Chief Guest, Guest of Honour, and the Special Guest felicitated the subject experts, active workers of the BLU-2021 and also issued prizes & certificates to the participating students for various educational activities of the 5-day Nature and Awareness camp.

The programme was attended by Shri Indi Glow, Dr. Ramanna Atreya, Dr. Umesh Srinivasan, HoD’s, Officers and staff of the Forest department, subject experts, PRI members, GB’s, media, and general public among others.