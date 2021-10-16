Arunachal Pradesh : ‘Critically Endangered’ Bengal Florican Spotted In Daying Ering Wildlife Sanctuary

NET Web Desk

Critically endangered Bengal floricans have been spotted in Daying Ering Wildlife Sanctuary (DEWS) in East Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh.

Scientifically termed Houbaropsis bengalensis, the Bengal florican is listed as ‘Critically Endangered’ on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

According to a survey conducted by the Bombay Natural History Society and London-based ZSL EDGE and Segre Foundation, around 100 individuals of the species currently reside in the sanctuary.

Meanwhile, a 2018 survey revealed that experts from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) spotted four male Bengal floricans on two river islands of the Lohit river, Arunachal Pradesh.

Recently, an essay competition was organized under the theme “Conservation of Bengal Florican in Arunachal Pradesh” by the Wildlife Division of D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary on the occasion of 67th Wildlife Week.

Attended by Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, the competition aimed to focus on the conservational efforts of Bengal Florican across DEWS.

During the event, Ering stated that anyone found hunting or killing these birds (Schedule-I species) in DEWS must face severe punishment.