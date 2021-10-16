Assam : MLA Emmanuel Moshahary Resigns From BJP

NET Web Desk

On Saturday, October 16, the former Tamulpur MLA Emmanuel Moshahary has submitted his resignation from primary membership and state executive membership of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The decision has been undertaken after BJP gave away 58 Tamulpur seat to United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), for which Moshahary had filed his nomination.

According to Emmanuel, the party has taken the decision against the wishes of its workers.

“I resign as not to create any complexities for the party by being a member and yet contesting independently. Also, it is very likely that BJP is not going to nominate any candidate of its own in BTR in any future elections. Nevertheless, we all still wish well for BJP and hoped that it had never come to this.” – asserted Emmanuel in his resignation letter.

However, the MLA further added that he will continue to work for fulfilling the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and and of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

It is pertinent to note that by-elections will be conducted for 5 Assembly Constituencies of Assam – Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani, Thowra.

According to Election Commission of India (ECI), the Polling Date for Assam has been scheduled for October 30.