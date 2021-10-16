Assam : Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary Reopens For Tourists

NET Web Desk

The Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary situated in central Assam’s Morigaon district has finally reopened for tourists, after its routine closure during monsoon season.

Famed for dense habitat of Assam’s second-largest population of Great Indian Rhinoceros after Kaziranga National Park, this wildlife sanctuary is situated on the southern bank of river Brahmaputra.

The decision for reopening the sanctuary has been undertaken, after stretch and bridges inside the sanctuary which were damaged due to heavy floods have been repaired.

According to an official, due to the worst hit of COVID-19, the sanctuary has witnessed less footfall than normal times, leading to the issue of lower revenue.

This 38.85 sq km sanctuary has over 100 rhinos, 2000 wild buffaloes, hogs, barking deer, leopards, different species of snakes, and tortoises.