Former Nagaland Minister, Kihoto Hollohon Passes Away

Nagaland’s former minister Kihoto Hollohon breathe his last due to age-related illness around 6 am on Friday

The veteran MLA is survived by his wife, three daughters, one son and a host of grandchildren. He was 91.

First contested state election as United Democratic Front (UPF) candidate in 1977. He was elected to the Assembly from the Aghunato constituency in the Zunheboto district. He was re-elected again in 1982 and 1987.

Over his career in politics, he switched parties on several occasions and also contested polls as an Independent.

He won the election from Dimapur-lll constituency, in 1989.

In 1998 he skipped election after heeding to the Call Solution, Not Election.

In 2008, again he fought polls from Ghaspani ll constituency and won. He was active in politics till 2013.

Hollohon was also active in the Naga freedom movement.

On October 20, 1962, he along with his 257 comrades gave up arms and was appointed as an Inspector in Nagaland Armed Police, but resigned in 1966.

Nagaland Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, and his deputy Y Patton condoled Hollohon’s demise.

“His contributions in the service of the people will always be remembered. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace,” Rio tweeted.