Manipur CM Launches Programme For Innovative Teaching & Learning In Schools

NET Web Desk

On Saturday, October 16, the Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh launched the ‘Star Education, Manipur’ – a new flagship programme of the state government at Imphal.

State education minister S Rajen Singh; Commissioner (Education) M Harekrishna; secretary to chief minister N Geoffrey; Director, education (S) L Nandakumar; among others were present during the inaugural event.

The new initiative will transform the education system through innovative teaching and learning.

Star Education Manipur aims to deploy innovative technology and data-driven platform, connected with high-quality learning materials, effective training and ongoing coaching for teachers and school leaders, and technology-enabled support teams.

Besides, the project will facilitate faculties and students to improve their teaching and learning process, thereby playing a key role in developing students’ knowledge.

The CM further referred the programme as a 360-degree support for learning.

This program will start with 500 schools in the first year by training all the teachers and administrators of the Department of Education, asserted the Manipur CM.

He confirmed the news through his official Twitter handle.

During the inaugural ceremony, the CM have also released a leaflet dedicated to the project, and handed over teachers’ computer sets and school management smart phones to the Director, Education (S).

It’s worth mentioning that the state government had earlier launched the ‘School Fagathansi Mission’ with an objective to improve the government schools both in terms of physical and manpower infrastructure.