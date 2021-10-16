Manipur : Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.7 Hits Churachandpur District

NET Web Desk

On Saturday, October 15, an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 rocked the Churachandpur district of Manipur.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at around 7.16 AM.

The earthquake occurred at 24.27 latitude and 93.75 longitude. While, its depth measured 39 km. “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 16-10-2021, 07:16:25 IST, Lat: 24.27 & Long: 93.75, Depth: 39 Km ,Location: Churachandpur, Manipur, India” – tweeted by the National Center for Seismology.

On Friday, October 15, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale had rocked Lachung in Sikkim.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located 223km NNW of Lachung, Sikkim. It’s depth measured 10 km.

The earthquake occurred at 29.50 latitude and 87.76 longitude.

“There is a considerable knowledge and policy gap regarding earthquakes. Scientific research findings on the Kopili fault earthquake zone have hardly made it into disaster reduction policies. Bridging this gap is key to formulating any meaningful earthquake damage mitigation plans.” – asserted by scientists – Nilutpal Bora and Prakash Barman.

Scientists consider the Kopili fault zone closer to Himalayan Frontal Thrust as the main reason of these jolts. This is a seismically active area falling in the highest Seismic Hazard Zone V.

A 300 km long and 50 km wide lineament extending from the western part of Manipur up to the tri-junction of Bhutan, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. The Kopili fault is a transpressional fracture that generates lower crustal dextral strike-slip earthquakes.

Currently the most active seismic zone in North East India, it is squeezed between the subduction and collision zones of the Himalayan belt and Sumatran belt, thereby making North East India, a highly prone region to often earthquake occurrences.