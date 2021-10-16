Mizoram : BharatNet Broadband Connectivity Inaugurated At Sesawng Village

NET Web Desk

On Saturday, October 16, the Sesawng Village Council President Pu C. Lalremruata inaugurated the BharatNet broadband connectivity at Sesawng village, Mizoram.

An initiative undertaken as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (AKAM) Programme marking 75 years of India’s independence, the inaugural ceremony was organized by Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL), Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India.

The broadband connectivity at this village has been envisaged under Bharat Net phase-II project of Telecommunications Department, in order to extend broadband connectivity in all the Gram Panchayats of Mizoram.

Under the effort, broadband connectivity will be extended to 762 village councils of Mizoram.

This broadband connectivity have been installed in Sesawng-I village council office.

The equipment installed in about 241 village councils are either ready for commissioning or commissioned.

Besides, the 10 megabits per second (Mbps) broadband connectivity at Sesawng village, provided under Phase-II is interlinked through satellite technology.

With the installation of BharatNet Broadband Connectivity, villagers can now access internet through Wireless-Fidelity (Wi-Fi).

Residents can utilize the connectivity for availing various online services like ticket booking, e-commerce, online classes, online ration, e-Governance services etc.

Meanwhile, the Village Council President stressed on the significance of internet connectivity for accessing online services including online classes.

It will help the students from economically backward families to attend online classes and to avail different online services, he stated.

He also thanked the DoT and BBNL authorities for extending broadband connectivity to Sesawng village.

The President further elaborated about the 214 mobile towers commissioned across the state under Comprehensive Telecom Development Project (CTDP), with an aim to extend mobile coverage among uncovered villages.

BharatNet Scheme has been launched by the government of India under the Digital India program in order to provide high-speed digital connectivity of the internet in rural areas at a very affordable price.

Delivered through Optical Fibre, this scheme is the world’s largest rural broadband connectivity project.