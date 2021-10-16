Mizoram’s Squad For ‘India Skills 2021’ Flagged Off

NET Web Desk

On Saturday, October 16, the Secretary of Labour, Employment, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (LESD&E) Department Lalramsanga Sailo flagged off the Mizoram team, which is all set to participate in the ‘India Skills 2021 Competition’.

The 15-candidates team along with four LESD&E officials departed today to represent the state in the Regional Skill Competition which will be held in Patna, Bihar from October 20-23.

Held at Transport Office, Chaltlang, the event was also attended by LESD&E Director K. Lalhmingliana.

Sailo hoped that all the participants attain success in the upcoming Regional Skill Competition and bring laurels to the state.

It is pertinent to note that ‘India Skills 2021’ Regional Competition is one of the largest skills competitions.

Organized with more than 1500 candidates from different states and Union Territories (UTs), these participants will showcase their skills in 11 different trades, such as – Bakery, Beauty Therapy, Hair Dressing, Electrical Installation, Welding, Carpentry, Fashion Technology, Painting & Decoration, Floristry, Hotel Reception and Plumbing & Heating.