Rahul Dravid Appointed As Team India’s Head Coach

NET Web Desk

The veteran cricketer and former India skipper Rahul Dravid is all set to take over as Head Coach of the Indian National Cricket Team till 2023.

Dravid will be succeeding Ravi Shashtri, once his tenure gets over with the culmination of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021.

He has been signed for a two-year contract by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), drawing a salary of INR 100 million (10 crore). This amount therefore makes him one of the highest-paid Indian coaches.

The decision has been undertaken during the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dubai on Friday, October 15.

According to latest developments, Dravid will soon step down from his current role as the National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief.

“He was re-appointed as the NCA head last month. But the BCCI needed a strong candidate to take Indian cricket forward. He has worked so hard to develop the next line of Indian cricketers. Even Mhambrey knows this next lot of players like the back of his hand. So, Ganguly and Shah thought it would be best if they could bring both of them on board. They will assume charge from the New Zealand series after the World Cup,” – a source told TOI.

However, Dravid’s trusted lieutenant Paras Mhambrey will also succeed the current bowling coach Bharat Arun.

While Vikram Rathour will continue as batting coach of the team.

The ace skipper has scored 24,177 runs in international cricket and is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket.

Popularly known as Mr. Dependable and often referred to as ‘The Wall’ by Indian cricket followers, Dravid has guided players such as Rishabh Pant, Avesh Khan, Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari, and Shubman Gill.