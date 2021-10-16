Seven Manipur Footballers Makes The Cut To U-23 Indian Team

NET Web Desk

To represent India in the upcoming AFC U-23 Asian Cup in 2022, seven players from Manipur have been selected by the All India Football Federation for their performance.

They are among 28 Indian players who will represent in the tournament.

CM of Manipur, N. Biren Singh congratulated the selected state players.

Among the selected footballer is Goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem. He was among the Indian team to represent in the U-17 World Cup in 2017.

The player begins training on October 17 in Bangaluru.