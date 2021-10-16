Tripura Police, BSF Raids House In Dharamnagar, Recover Drugs & Cash

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura police and BSF personnel in a joint operation seized 11.7 grams of heroin along with cash, materials, and documents from a house under the jurisdiction of Dharmanagar police station in North Tripura on the wee hours of October 16, Saturday.

Based on a tip-off personnel from Dharmanagar police station and Bagbasa police out-post along with BSF personnel raided the house of 30-year-old Rajan Nath alias Baptu where they recovered the items.

The 11.7 grams of Heroin were kept in 78 small containers. The amount of recovered cash was Rs 1,11,290. Along with the drugs and cash a money counting machine, four printer cartridges, five smartphones, three ATM cards, 300 empty containers, and one pan card were recovered as well.

As per the latest reports Rajan Nath is still in the air. The Bagbasa police outpost is currently investigating the case and is in the hunt of the accused.