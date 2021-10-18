Assam : Industrial Cooperative Bank MD Arrested

NET Web Desk

On Sunday, October 17, the Guwahati Police apprehended the Managing Director of Industrial Co-Operative Bank Limited, Subhrajyoti Bharali for his alleged involvement in a bank fraud case amounting to Rs 50 crores.

Earlier, eight top officials of the bank were arrested after the President of Nagarik Suraksha Mancha/Citizen Rights Protection Forum, Bhadreswar Barman lodged a complaint against financial misappropriation and bank fraud of Rs 50 Crores against the employees.

The case (498/2021 under section 120 (B)/408/409/468/471 of the Indian Penal Code) was registered against eight officials of the bank at the Pan Bazar Police Station (PS) on September 15.

Since then, Bharali, who has been absconding, was detained after an employee of the bank Gakul Talukdar registered a case against him at Pan Bazar PS.

It is pertinent to note that the complaint was registered against seven other employees – Rajeshwar Das, Ganesh Deka, Rinku Barman, Mohit Chandra Barman, Naren Chandra Medhi, Mukul Talukdar, and Anil Chandra Kalita.

According to officials, further investigation regarding the same is under process.