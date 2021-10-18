Assam : NF Railway Resumes Short-Distance Trains

NET Web Desk

The Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has resumed functioning of few more trains to provide enhanced connectivity to short distance and inter-district travelers.

According to reports, the Diesel-Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) special trains have resumed services between Dibrugarh town and Ledo stations.

While the services of daily special trains will be resumed between Tinsukia and Lumding stations from October 18.

DEMU special train have started operating daily from October 17, 2021 (except Saturday).

The train will depart from Dibrugarh town at 7:05 AM to reach Ledo around 10:15 AM.

However, on its returned journey, the train will depart Ledo at 5:40 PM to reach Dibrugarh at around 9:35 PM, informed Guneet Kaur, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NF Railway.

Train no. 05902 Tinsukia-Lumding special train will run daily with effect from October 18, 2021. It will leave from Tinsukia at 7:05 AM to reach Lumding at 7:10 PM.

Meanwhile, Train no. 05901 (Lumding-Tinsukia special train) will also resume its services from October 19, 2021, departing from Lumding at 7:30 AM to reach Tinsukia at 7 PM.

All details associated with these train timings will be available on Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website.

It will also be notified through various newspaper and social media platforms of NF Railway, added the official release.

Besides, passengers have been requested to observe the Covid-19 related safety measures and instructions issued by State Government during journey.