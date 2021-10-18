Assam Police Issues High Alert Over Attack Threat From Pakistan’s ISI & Al-Qaeda

NET Web Desk

The Assam Police have issued high alert over possible attacks in the state by Pakistan based spy agency – Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and terror outfit – Al-Qaeda.

Based on specific intelligence inputs, a circular was issued on Saturday to the Guwahati Police Commissioner and all district police heads, urging them to take necessary preventive and precautionary measures to avert any “evil design of global terror outfits and fundamental/radical elements”.

According to inputs, the Pakistan-based Intelligence Agency, ISI is planning to target individuals including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) cadres and Army Areas in Assam and other places in India.

It added that global terror outfits could indulge in “spectacular action by resorting to explosion of bombs/Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in places of mass gathering/mass transport, religious places etc.”

However, another input received indicates that General Secretariat of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) released a statement regarding the eviction drive at Dhalpur, Darrang district last month, that killed two civilians (both Muslims) and nearly 20 others. While, 11 policemen were left seriously injured.

Mentioned through a series of tweets, the terror Organization “condemned the systematic persecution and violence ramped up against the Muslim community in Assam, claiming lives of Muslims during protests against an eviction drive of hundreds of Muslim families from the state.

According to the circular, another input was received from a video message by Al-Qaeda, indicating “a call for Jihad specifically in Assam & Kashmir”.

The terror outfit released a propaganda video entitled “Do Not Sit Idly Grieving”.

It showed of videos on alleged lynching of Indian Muslims, including some videos from Assam, and called for Jihad in Assam & Kashmir.

The Commissioner of Police, Guwahati city, all district police, Special DGP (T&AP) and IP (BTAD), Kokrajhar, ADGP’s (SB/S) Assam, and all DIGs of ranges have been asked to refrain any such terror activities.

“Gear up the ground sources at your district police and intelligence collection machinery and brief all the officers and men including SF under your jurisdiction regarding the input and remain alert,” said the circular.

According to sources, security have been beefed-up in some areas of the state, including Kamakhya Temple.