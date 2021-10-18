Bhaichung Stadium : Sikkim CM Reviews Inaugural Ceremony Preparations

NET Web Desk

On Monday, October 18, the Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay took stock of preparatory measures for the inauguration of the newly completed Bhaichung Stadium at Namchi.

It is pertinent to note that the sports facility will be inaugurated on October 20 by the Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu.

Tamang was accompanied by the Public Health & Engineering Department (PHED) minister Bhim Hang Limboo; Political Secretary Jacob Khaling; NMC Chairperson Ganesh Rai and other officials.

The programme was also attended by Director General of Police (DIG) Prawin Gurung; DC (South) M Bharani Kumar; SP (South) Thakur Thapa; Sports and Youth Affairs Director Doma Tshering Bhutia alongside other officials of the concerned departments.

Golay interacted with concerned department officials and other stakeholders, and assessed the progress of the activities undertaken for the inauguration day. He was further briefed about departmental arrangements and other security measures that shall be administered during the inaugural ceremony. Golay also chaired a brief meeting to enquire upon any shortcomings for the event. He extended his suggestions and support for the grand success of the event.

The Bhaichung Stadium, first Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) certified stadium in Sikkim will be inaugurated on October 20 to commemorate the legacy of the former footballer Bhaichung Bhutia.

Bhutia has played for fierce Kolkata rivals East Bengal and Mohun Bagan and is much-loved by both sets of fans.

Considered a pioneer, Bhaichung opened the doors to Europe when he signed for English club Bury FC in 1999, making him the first Indian footballer to play in England.