CM Biplab Deb Authored Text On Tripura Monarch May Find Place In School Books

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

As political parties wrestle for the legacy of Maharaja Bir Bikram Singh Manikya in poll-bound Tripura, a social organisation ‘Vivekananda Vichar Mancha’ has demanded that a chapter from CM Biplab Kr Deb’s book on the former Tripura monarch be included in the school curriculum.

The organization urged Tripura’s Education minister Ratanlal Nath to include a chapter from “আধুনিক ত্রিপুরার শিল্পকার মহারাজা বীর বিক্রম কিশোর মাণিক্য” (Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, architect of modern Tripura), authored by Tripura CM Biplab Kr. Deb, in school text books.

The organization believes that it will give the students a better understanding of Maharaja’s vision for Tripura. Deb had written the book a year after assuming office. It was published in both Hindi and Bangla.

Civil Secretariat sources have confirmed that the Education department is seriously considering the proposal and is keen to introduce the book in the syllabus given the contents of the book ranging from Tripura’s rich history to the development initiatives undertaken by the monarchs of Tripura.

In this book, the Tripura CM tried to eulogise the rich history and traditions of Tripura. He also highlighted the similarities between the good governance models of Tripura’s royal regime and PM Narendra Modi’s vision for Tripura as well as the entire country.

It is learned that the book may be introduced in the 5th standard from the next academic session. But, everything will be finalized after a positive nod from Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and the state council of ministers.