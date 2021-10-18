IIT Delhi Faculties To Act As Mentors In Sikkim NIT

NET Web Desk

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Sikkim and Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-Delhi) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster academic and research collaboration in the areas of mutual interest.

This decision has been undertaken to facilitate student exchange and research collaboration between the two institutes.

According to NIT Sikkim release, the B. Tech students of this institute would now attain direct admission to IIT Delhi’s PhD programmes without qualifying for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) or any other national level examination.

Under this memorandum, the undergraduate students of NIT Sikkim with a Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA) of 8.00 at the end of their 6th semester will be eligible to apply to IIT Delhi for a summer project and complete their fourth year (7th and 8th semesters, or either) there.

After the completion of their fourth year at IIT Delhi, these students based on their academic performances will be qualified for an early admission to the institute’s PhD programmes.

Besides, a mentorship programme is also being facilitated in which IIT-Delhi faculty members will act as mentors for each of the departments of NIT Sikkim, thereby envisaging the faculty/staff exchange at a departmental level, through both online and offline modes.

It may also be extended to include creation of common virtual/physical laboratory facilities.

Furthermore, IIT Delhi would not charge any academic fees from NIT Sikkim students since they would be paying a regular academic fee at their parent institute, the release further mentions.