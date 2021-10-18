Indian Army Increases Air Surveillance In Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

The Indian Army have increased the deployment of air assets, including Unmanned Aircrafts (drones) near the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh.

These deployments have been gradually enhanced after the upgradation of its air fire powers.

After attaining more unmanned aircrafts, the force recently came up with an aviation brigade across the region.

According to IANS report, the force have received Unmanned Aircraft – ‘Heron I’, chopper ‘ALH Dhruv’ and weaponized attack helicopters ‘Rudra’.

Rudra is the first aircraft that adds ‘teeth’ to the fleet of Army Aviation with its Mistral air-to-air missiles, 70 mm rockets, 20 mm guns and Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs).

The HAL Rudra (ALH WSI) is a force multiplier for the field force commander with its potent weapons on board. It bears the capability to storm the enemy forces and hunt them down when required.

Rudra is an attack helicopter manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Army. It is the Weapon System Integrated (WSI) Mk-IV variant of the Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH).

“ALH(WSI) pilot will be like an archer who will strike and kill or injure the enemy from a distance. He will be like a fierce God bringing death and destruction to the enemy,” – asserted by a senior Indian Army official.

Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH-Dhruv) is the Squadron of indigenously designed twin engines. This multi-role, multi-mission new generation helicopters weighs around 5.5 tons, and is being used for quick mobilization of troops.

The Army Aviation wing recently got Israel-made Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Heron I from Artillery.

Earlier, the the force aviation wing largely had Cheetah Helicopters.

“We have in the rotary platforms today in the form of Cheetah, Advanced Light Helicopters, ALH-Weaponised System Integrated and Light Combat Helicopters,” – stated Corps of Army Aviation’s Lt Col Amit Dadhwal.

According to Dadhwal, these platforms provide the leaders and commanders, with a plethora of capabilities for achieving success in all kinds of operations.

During the recent times, aviation brigade have transformed itself from simple fixed wing aircraft with basic avionics to state-of-the-art equipment, Lt Col Dadhwal added.

China’s geographical threats into Ladakh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh have continued to escalate throughout years and have put India under additional pressure.

However, the role played by Indian armed forces during such episodes has raised the stature of the nation at the global platform, thereby highlighting their major contributions in safeguarding the country.

Recently, Chinese Army attempted to intrude into Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang, where India significantly deploys a large number of troops.

It is pertinent to note that China claims Tawang to be a part of South Tibet, that India has constantly denied since decades.