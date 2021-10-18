Manipur : ASP Brinda Thounaojam To Contest Assembly Polls

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Brinda Thounaojam is all set to contest into forthcoming Assembly polls from the Yaiskul constituency in Imphal.

The Assembly elections will be conducted next year, i.e., in 2022.

Thounaojam asserted that the decision has been undertaken due to constant ‘political interference’, which did not allow to discharge her duties properly at the executive level.

She further added that her decision will change the current political system, thereby empowering youths and marginalized people.

Although Brinda is yet to announce the party she is joining, but rumors state that she might choose Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Earlier, the Additional SP stated that she would make a formal announcement on contesting the elections in the beginning of October.

On Sunday, a heated dispute occurred near her residence at Yaiskhul Janmasthan, after Manipur police stopped an election rally organized in support of Brinda.

According to cops, this move came after the ASP failed to produce papers showing necessary permission for organizing the rally.

Earlier, the government denied permission to Brinda for organizing a press conference at the Meihoubam Lampak in her constituency.

Brinda is the daughter-in-law of R.K. Meghen, the former chairman of the insurgent group – United National Liberation Front (UNLF).

It is pertinent to note that Th. Brinda became the first police officer from the Manipur narcotics division to have received a gallantry award.

She came to the limelight after detaining the chairman of the Autonomous District Council of Chandel district, Loukhoshei Zou.

The security forces have arrested Zou with a huge quantity of drugs some months ago from his Imphal residence. This move earned her the gallantry award from Manipur Chief Minister, N. Biren Singh.

But later, Zou was released on bail after it was proved that seized drugs belonged to two youth, including his young driver.

The Additional SP then returned her award, adding that she don’t deserve the certificate as Zou was proved innocent, and that this award should be given to someone who is ‘more deserving and loyal’.