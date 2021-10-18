Manipur : NSCN-IM Spy Remanded To Police Custody Till October 21

NET Web Desk

An active cadre of National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM), said to be a self-styled secret service agent have been sent to five-days police custody till October 21 by the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal West.

Identified as Bungdon Romeo Anal – a resident of Thungcheng village, the cadre was apprehended on Saturday from Langol Game village.

Based on specific inputs, a team of Imphal West Commandos, under the supervision of SP S Ibomcha, detained the active cadre.

During interrogation, Anal revealed that he is an active cadre of NSCN-IM, who was inducted as an over ground secret service agent, intelligence and medical wing on October 1987 by (L) TS Wangdam the then ‘ANANCHAT’, regional guard commander of NSCN (I-M) of Khurmi region, Chandel.

He was declared the same during a ceremony conducted inside the jungle near Thungcheng village, Chandel.

According to police reports, Anal have been providing specific intelligence, information, strategic information data on Indian security personnel movements, in order to ensure safe NSCN (I-M) operation, command missions.

He was even indulged into reporting against the mischievous NSCN (I-M) cadres for necessary disciplinary action to his commander.

Currently, Anal has been operating under Thumpa Turlim and residing at Hebron camp.

A member of the steering committee of NSCN (I-M), Anal revealed that he was in-charge of providing immediate health care services to sick cadres and was also assigned to procure footwears, jackets etc. for their cadres.

He has been constantly leaking information to Thumpa Turlim about the confidential policies of the government of India, police reports stated.

The police report stated that he shared the video clips of (L) Athuan Abonmai to ‘Thumpa Turlim’, leading to immense aversion towards Athuan Abonmai by NSCN (I-M) that stood to be the major cause for grievous killing of Abonmai.

Security personnel have further prayed the Court for remanding him in custody thorough the interrogation process.