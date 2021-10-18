Manipur : Security Forces Recover Huge Cache Of Arms & Ammunitions From Andro

NET Web Desk

On Monday, October 18, a combined team of Manipur Police & Assam Rifles conducted a search operation along Andro and its neighboring areas of Imphal East district, leading to the seizure of huge cache of arms and ammunitions.

The joint operation was carried out under the direction of Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

According to the CM, the major step has been undertaken after getting reports of frequent gun firing at night around the region.

The security forces have recovered an improvised AK Rifle with magazine; two 9 mm Pistols; two Wireless Set; 15 AK rifle ammunitions; twenty-one 9 mm ammunitions; 18 detonators; and 15 empty cases of assorted ammunitions.

The news has been confirmed by the Chief Minister N. Biren Singh through his official Twitter handle.