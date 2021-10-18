Mizoram : Health Minister Extends ‘All Mask Campaign’ Till October 31

NET Web Desk

On Monday, October 18, the Mizoram Health Minister Dr R. Lalthangliana announced the extension of a statewide effort named ‘All Mask Campaign’ from October 20 till October 31.

The decision has been undertaken to generate awareness among the citizens, thereby asserting significance of wearing masks to combat COVID-19.

This was announced during a virtual meeting attended by District Commissioners (DCs), Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) and DIPRO of all Districts in the State.

Lalthangliana thanked the officials for their hard work and relentless dedication in the prolonged fight against COVID-19 in the state.

He further encouraged them to maintain the momentum in their respective Districts.

During the meeting, Lalthangliana asserted that ‘All Mask Campaign’ has been launched on the advice of the State-level Expert Team on COVID-19 Management, that was formed on September 23 amid rise in number of cases and mortalities related associated with the following.

Led by convener Dr. F. Lallianhlira, the team had recently submitted a 16-point recommendation to the State Government.

Among these 16-points, an aggressive educational awareness campaign on masks has been considered as a key recommendation.

The State-level Expert Team on COVID-19 Management had also recommended a symptom-based approach for the conduction of contact tracing and tests in the State.

It will be carried out with recommendations of World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Following this recommendation, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) today issued notifications regarding guidelines for sample testing and isolation & treatment of COVID-19 patients.

According to DIPR report, one needs to follow 5 key points during the period of this campaign.

Citizens should wear mask indoors at all times except while eating meals. Citizens are requested not to dine together on a table, and have buffet meals instead. All citizens are requested to wear masks at all times in their respective offices/working areas. All citizens are requested to follow other Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB). All citizens are requested and advised to be more mindful in hand washing and use of sanitizers.

Furthermore, slogans to be followed for this campaign are :