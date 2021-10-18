Sikkim : India Post Releases Special Cover On Late Trilochan Pokhrel

NET Web Desk

The Department of Posts released a special cover depicting one of the unsung heroes and forgotten pioneer of Indian Freedom Movement, late Trilochan Pokhrel from Sikkim.

This initiative has been undertaken as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebration.

Postmaster General of North Bengal & Sikkim Region, Joseph Lalrinsailova released the special cover in presence of Saroj Chettri, relative of Trilochen Pokhrel.

The following was released during a function organized by Sikkim Postal Division at Gangtok Head Post Office, informs a press release.

Besides, the History professor at Gangtok’s Nar Bahadur Bhandari Degree College, Dr. Rajen Upadhyay presented a comprehensive paper introducing late Trilochan Pokhrel to the gathering.

Such initiatives of the Department of Posts would definitely help to substantiate in unveiling more about unknown and forgotten people like Pokhrel, he said.

These special covers released will be available for sale at Gangtok Head Post Office as well as at the Philately Bureau of Siliguri Head Post Office, the release informs.

Born at Tareythang Busty in Pakyong subdivision of East Sikkim, Pokhrel was greatly influenced by the movements started by Mahatma Gandhi.

Popularly known as ‘Bande Pokhrel’, he was conferred with ‘LD Kazi Award’ by the Government of Sikkim in 2018, for his contribution towards the cause of democracy.

As per official records, Pokhrel passed away on January 27, 1969 in Purnia district, Bihar, while his descendents migrated to Assam.

Only six years later, after Pokhrel’s demise, Sikkim become an official state of the Indian Union.