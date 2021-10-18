Sterlite Power Wins Nangalbibra-Bongaigaon ISTS Power Transmission Bid

NET Web Desk

On Monday, October 18, the leading power transmission infrastructure developer Sterlite Power bagged the Nangalbibra-Bongaigaon inter-state power transmission project worth Rs 324 Cr.

Conducted through Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB), the project will include a new 220/132 kV substation at Nangalbibra.

Besides, the project will incorporate of transmission lines approx. 130 kms of 400 kV D/c between Bongaigaon in Assam to Nangalbibra in Meghalaya across Brahmaputra river.

The project will also include a line between Hatsinghmari in Assam to Ampati in Meghalaya, utilizing approximately 20 kms of 132 kV D/c.

It’s worth mentioning that the company has already completed NER-II project, across the Northeastern regions, such as – Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura.

The NER-II project was awarded to Sterlite Power by the Ministry of Power on February 22, 2017 for a 35-year period from the scheduled commercial operation date of the NER-II Project, on a BOOM basis.

With this win, Sterlite Power now have a total of 26 projects under its wings, spanning across India and Brazil.