Tripura : NLFT (BM) Member Surrenders Before BSF, Meets Family After 23 Years

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

An active NLFT (BM) cadre surrendered before the Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters of Tripura Frontier, Salbagan in the outskirts of Agartala on Monday, October 18.

Jaiba Kaloi alias Litan Jamatia alias Chalai, resident of Hallubari under Ampi police station in Gomati district of Tripura has surrendered before BSF in presence of Susanta Kumar Nath, IPS, Inspector General Tripura, other senior officers.

He claimed to be presently holding the rank of Lieutenant in their organization.

Jaiba Kaloi reportedly joined the NLFT (BM) Outfit in the year 1998 and has been continuing to be its active member since then. As of date, he has been listed as an active cadre of NLFT (BM) as per the list published by the Tripura government, informed a press communiqué issued by the BSF on Monday

It was an emotional moment for Jaiba Kaloi as he had not seen his parents since his joining NLFT in 1998.

In recent years, a large number of NLFT (BM) Cadres have surrendered before BSF and other security forces weakening the outlawed outfit.

Five insurgents of NLFT (BM) had surrendered before BSF Tripura in 2017, followed by 12 insurgents in 2018, 03 insurgents in 2019, and three insurgents in 2020.