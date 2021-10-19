Anti-British Peasant Uprising : Assam CM Pays Tribute To Peasants Killed By Britishers

NET Web Desk

On the 160th anniversary of the first anti-British peasant uprising, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid rich tributes to the 39 farmers of Phulaguri Dewa who laid their lives for the motherland.

Observed as Smriti Divas (memorial day) at Phulaguri in Nagaon district, the anti-British peasant uprising is marked as the first revolt in Brahmaputra valley that rose its voice against British imposed unlawful taxes.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma said, “Today marks the 160th anniversary of the first peasant uprising in Assam against the British Raj. I offer my humble tributes to the martyrs of Phulaguri Dhewa who had sacrificed their lives for the motherland”.

Besides, the Nagaon Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi formally unveiled an epitaph displaying the names of the 39 peasants killed in an operation led by Commandant Major Kemble.

The Phulaguri uprising – shook the British administration in Assam for the first time, thereby inspiring many more movements led by the peasants against British administration.